The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 16 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and others from Dec. 1 to Dec. 9.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position`, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to it, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The publication indicated that the ships contained general cargo, frozen fish, container, bulk sugar, bulk wheat, base oil, bulk urea and petrol.

NPA said that another four ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with petrol, general cargo and bulk sugar.

Also, the organisation said that 21 other ships at the ports were discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, container, bulk fertilizer, bulk sugar, soda ash, and petrol. (NAN)

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .