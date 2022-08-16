The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Tuesday said that 19 ships laden with petroleum products and other items were expected at the Lagos Port Complex.

The NPA, in its daily Shipping Position, said that the ships were expected to arrive from Aug. 16 to Aug. 28.

It listed the items in the ships as general cargo, container, frozen fish, bulk sugar, bulk gypsum, bulk clinker, automobile gasoline, base oil and jet fuel.

It said that another six ships containing container, base oil and petrol were waiting to berth.

It said that 15 other ships were discharging bulk wheat, frozen fish, container, general cargo, base oil and bulk gypsum. (NAN)