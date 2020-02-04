The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 20 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Feb. 4 to Feb. 22.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to it, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

NPA said that the ships contained petrol, containers, general cargo, bulk sugar, base oil, bulk wheat, frozen fish, JetA fuel, gypsum and bulk fertiliser.

It said that 18 ships had arrived at the ports, waiting to berth with containers of bulk wheat and fuel.

Also, the organisation said that 23 other ships are at the ports discharging bulk sugar, golden wheat, steel prod, container, bulk salt, petrol and automobile gasoline.(NAN)