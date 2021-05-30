From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Akinjide Kazeem Akinola, has urged the Federal Government to make public the process of the investigation of the suspended Managing Director of Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Hadiza Usman.

Akinola argued that the hastened suspension of Usman calls for questioning as it may be a case of corruption fighting back.

Usman was appointed the MD of NPA in July 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari, and suspended on 6th May 2020 over some corruption allegations.

Akinola said her suspension was an economic sabotage to Nigeria regarding how she has contributed to the nations account after she generated N1.02 trillion in 3 years (2016 to 2019).

“Results shows that in 2016, the NPA revenue went up to N182.42 billion against the N173.447 billion generated in 2015.

“In 2017 the Authority generated a total of N259.99 billion, marking about 42 per cent increase compared to 2016.

“In 2018, the revenue generation hit N282.42 billion while 2019 peaked at around N300 billion, making it the highest in the authority’s history,” he said.

Speaking on the reforms at the NPA carried out by Usman, the APC Chieftain said she simplified processes at the port, strengthened operations through legislative support, and reduced corruption at the ports.

“If the government is serious with the investigation and they want to prove to Nigerians that they are not witch-hunting her, they should make the probe public and every process during the investigation should be made public, it shouldn’t be a secret probe or investigation because Nigerians deserve the right to know what really happened.

“For my own opinion, she has done very well at NPA, she has sanitized the system, even during the concession process of ports.The automation system she has brought into the NPA has really changed a lot of things.

“Her reforms at the NPA was targeted at cutting corruption through automating the processes at Nigerian ports and taking NPA out of the analogue age.

“Nigeria has a way of any time you try to make things better, there is always a way that corruption will fight you back as you try to fight it.

“She deserves a fair hearing, and as far as am concerned, the suspension was too fast, because if you are suspending a Managing Director and you are replacing her with someone in the system, there is more to it.

He said the whole board would have been suspended ,while the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry takes charge pending the outcome of the investigation. “It’s obvious that there is an interest, and it is the case of corruption fighting back”, he added.

NPA: Hadiza Usman’s probe should be made public —APC Chieftain

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Akinjide Kazeem Akinola, has urged the Federal Government to make public the process of the investigation of the suspended Managing Director of Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Hadiza Usman.

Akinola argued that the hastened suspension of Usman calls for questioning as it may be a case of corruption fighting back.

Usman was appointed the MD of NPA in July 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari, and suspended on 6th May 2020 over some corruption allegations.

Akinola, in a statement, yesterday, said her suspension was an economic sabotage to Nigeria regarding how she has contributed to the nations account after she generated N1.02 trillion in 3 years (2016 to 2019).

Show quoted text