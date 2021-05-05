By Steve Agbota

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, has lauded the leadership of the senior staff union of the authority for its approach on negotiations as well as spending union funds on members’ welfare.

Usman who lauded leadership of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) for purchasing vehicles for operational convenience for its members, made the submission in Lagos, during the commissioning and allocation of seven Toyota Sienna to the various zones of the union across the ports in Nigeria.

The union had purchased seven vehicles for members in furtherance to ease movement and operations across the various zones.

Earlier before the commissioning, the NPA boss described the feat as first of its kind, saying it is typical of union leaders to divert union funds to other things but expressed shock to see that SSASCGOC utilised members’ funds for developmental projects.

The MD who was represented at the occasion by the General Manager, Human Resources, Harirat Mohammed, said that the union should continue in its present stead in order to continue achieving more feats.

According to her, the two unions in the maritime sector have proven to be scientific in their approach with management of NPA over workers welfare and negotiation , adding that gone are the days of hooliganism, walk away from meeting and so on.

Her words: “The message from the MD is that this is something that has not happened before, and as she always tells administrative employees about vehicles, she wishes that you maintain this vehicles and used them for the purpose for which they were bought.

“She prays for more and more success, togetherness, progress. It has never happened that a union spends out of its coffers for training and for purchase of vehicles. The short time I have been in HR, I have seen a subtle but steadfast union, people may not know but we are seeing how dogged you are. Even as GM, there are many things I thought are not possible but that the union has go them through in a subtle and polite way.

Earlier President of SSASCGOC Maritime, Comrade Abubakar Abdullahi urged members of the zonal executives to ensure proper usage and maintenance of the vehicles.