The leadership of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) has been cautioned to tread with circumspection in its engagement with the Ocean Marine Security Limited (OMSL), the company providing security at the Secure Anchorage Area (SAA) of the Lagos delineation of the nation’s waters.

The New Nigeria Collective (NNC), in a statement by its national chairman, Adeola Adewunmi, made the call in reaction to comment credited to the NPA leadership where it threatened to either arrest or sanction any vessel at the SAA.

NNC observed that the inexplicable rivalry orchestrated by the NPA was gradually becoming a threat to national security, given the sensitivity of the assignment OMSL is handling for the country, in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy at SAA.

According to the group, the fact that OMSL has no business with the NPA in the matter presupposes that the government agency has been overreaching itself over time even after the Nigerian senate intervened and asked the NPA to steer clear of the SAA, because the contract is between OMSL and the Navy and not directly with the NPA.

“It is even the more disturbing that after Senate’s recommendation, which gave OMSL a clean bill and urged it to continue with its otherwise patriotic assignment, the NPA leadership was still headstrong and went ahead to disrespect the Nigerian senate – an institution of note. Isn’t it also ridiculous that the NPA is now asking the Navy to arrest the vessels they are protecting or do we call this a clear case of incompetence on the part of the NPA leadership?”

The group maintained that the NPA must be immediately called to order to stop distracting the OMSL from doing the job for which it has been globally acknowledged as outstanding in securing the nation’s waterways and instead, partner it for a productive collaboration in larger public interest.