Zika Bobby

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has promised to support community development efforts in Apapa as part of its Corporate Social Responsibiltty (CSR) and capacity building for its host communities.

Managing Director of NPA, Ms. Hadiza Usman, represented by Jatto Adams at a meeting between the agency and Mufutau Egberongbe, member representing Apapa Federal Constituency, reiterated the need for collaboration between the NPA and Apapa for the development of the maritime sector so that the impact would rob off positively in the host community.

Egberongbe who was accompanied by Mike Egbayelo, Executive Secretary, Apapa Development Initiative and Mrs VIO Williams, founder, Ocean Ambassador said he had made several efforts to improve lives and infrastructure in the constituency, among them, sponsoring a motion to curb on the traffic situation in Apapa as well as initiating e-call up system and provision of holding bays for trucks to ease the perennial traffic congesting in the area.

He also listed the provision of free school buses for students, and establishment of a vocational training centre, as part of the projects done to boost lives of Apapa people.

Usman, thanked the lawmaker for the visit and expressed optimism that relationship between the NPA and Apapa community would be strengthened.