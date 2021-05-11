By Steve Agbota

The Minister of Transportation has inaugurated an administrative panel of inquiry set up to investigate the termination of Intels pilotage and other contacts by the suspended Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The panel of inquiry set up to investigate the activities of the NPA management from 2016 to date, consists of seven members has Mr. Suleiman Auwalu, Director, Maritime Services as chairman and Ben Omogo, Director Organisation Design & Development (OHCSF), as panel co-chairman.

Other members of the panel are Dr. Hussani Adamu, Director, Procurement; Mrs. Blessing Azorbo, Director, Legal Services (OHCSF); Mrs. Mercy Ilori, Director, Transport Planning Coordination; Mr. Muhiy-deen Awwal, Director, Human Resources Management.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gabriel Fan, Deputy Director, Legal Services, was appointed to serve as secretary of the panel, while three other staff of Human Resources Management would serve as secretariat staff.

With regard to their terms of reference, the panel members were tasked to examine and investigate the administrative policies and strategies adopted by the Managing Director of NPA and confirm compliance with extant laws and rules from 2016 — date.

They are also to examine and investigate issues leading to the termination of pitotage and other contracts of NPA and confirm compliance with the terms of the respective contracts, court rulings and Presidential directives.

The panel would equally “Examine and investigate compliance with the communication channel as obtained in the public service and examine and investigate the procurement of contracts from 2016 to date,” according to the terms of reference of the panel.

The members of the panel are to come up with suggestions and advice that would strengthen the operations of NPA to forestall future untoward occurrences and any other matters that may be necessary in the course of its assignment.