The Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Navy (NN) have firmly resolved to work in unison towards ensuring the security and safety of the Nation territorial waters and Maritime domain.

Receiving a team of Naval officers led by the flag officers commanding Western Naval Command Rear Admiral Oladele Bamidele Daji who paid a working visit to the Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority at the organizations corporate headquarters in Marina, Lagos, the Managing Director of the Authority Hadiza Bala Usman said the NPA is desirous of sustaining the existing collaboration between the agency and the Nigerian Navy

On the importance of Hydrographic chart in the operational activities in the sector, Hadiza enjoined the NPA hydrographers to synergize efforts with the Nigerian Naval Perspective in order that the realities of purpose be prioritized. She appreciated the Navy for visible Contributions in the area of helping in proffering lasting solution to the issues in the front burner conserving the access gridlock and other inherent related matters.

The Managing Director reiterated the preparedness of the NPA’s Management to contribute most meaningfully on the issue of the effective functionality of the Naval Defence Jetty and urged the Nigerian Navy to take advantage of the NPAs’ simulation center in the training of their staff especially the Naval Pilots.

Similarly she said that plans were in top gear towards ensuring that the Navy’s “falcon eye” and the NPA’s Command and Control were compatible on matters to do with operational efficiency, safety and security, channels, revenue generation and other relative areas of concern.

The flag officer Western Naval Command Rear Admiral Oladele Bamidele Daji leader of the Naval Delegation heralded the numerous contributions of the Hadiza Bala Usman led management of the NPA since mounting the saddle especially concerning the innovations occasioned by the sustainance with the Ease of Doing Business.

He said the high command of the Nigerian Navy would savour working partnership with the NPA on the issue of wreck removal, an issue the MD assured would be attended to, in line with Standard Operational Procedures (SOPs) which would spell out each party’s areas of coverage.

Rear Admiral Daji offered a hand of partnership of the Nigerian Navy Contributive to all concerted efforts aimed at moving the industry to the next level in line with international best practices.