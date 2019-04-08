A renewed collaboration for the training of Public Relations personnel has been sealed between the Nigerian Ports Authority and the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

Under the collaboration, the NIPR will offer both local and foreign training for the Public Relations Personnel of the Authority with a view to enhancing proficiency on their jobs and to abreast them with new trends in Public Relations practice.

While receiving the proposal from a delegation of the NIPR Lagos Chapter during a courtesy call, the NPA Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman, assured that the Authority would consider the project on its merits. She explained that the training department of the Authority would study the proposal and make appropriate recommendations to the management.

On other requests presented to her by the Institute, Usman assured the delegation that the Management would consider the requests within the limit of available resources and budgetary provisions.