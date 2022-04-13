By Steve Agbota

Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has effected some changes at the upper echelon of the organization, in furtherance to its goal to reposition the country’s port system as the preferred cargo destination in Africa.

In the latest redeployment, Mrs Madubuike Ugo, General Manager, Monitoring & Regulatory Services, is now General Manager Public Private Partnerships (PPP); Williams E. Idowu (Mrs.), General Manager Public Private Partnerships (PPP) takes over as General Manager Monitoring & Regulatory Services.

Mr Ajibola S. Olagoke, General Manager Administration, is now General Manager Superannuation; Moltok Josephine Adar (Mrs.) , General Manager Servicom, moves to Administration whilst Musa Shehu Yaro, General Manager Procurement, now heads the Servicom Unit.

Ohagwa Anthonia Chinelo, General Manager ICT, moves to Tariff and Billing, while Edosomwan A. Anthony now heads the ICT Department. Mohammed Shehu, General Manager Tariff and Billing, is now the General Manager Procurement, while Khadijat Ife Sheidu-Shabi has been re-designated General Manager, Managing Director’s Office/TA Administration.

Umar Abubakar Sadiq, Assistant General Manager, Audit (Policy and Compliance) is now head of Finance and Investment Department, while Felix Onyile Bassey, Assistant General Manager HR Operations reports to the General Manager Administration as Assistant General Manager Administration. Dairo Olusola Olufunke (Mrs.) Assistant General Manager Performance Management is now Assistant General Manager HR Operations.

Allen Taylor O. Bankole, Assistant General Manager, Electrical and Corrosion, is now to act as General Manager Engineering. Zhimwan Nansel Audu, Assistant General Manager Corporate & Strategic Communications (C&SC) reports to General Manager PPP as Assistant General Manager PPP (New Business). Alhassan Ismaila Abubakar, Assistant General Manager Operations – TA to MD (Admin) moves to the Abuja Liaison Office as Assistant General Manager.

Richard Unde Terfa, Assistant General Manager PPP – TA to MD (Engineering) is now Assistant General Manager Facility Management. Pella Naphtali Nafarda, Assistant General Manager Audit (Finance and Investments) moves to Superannuation Department to head the investment portfolio. Engr. Abdul Ibrahim Sani, Assistant General Manager Engineering, is now Assistant General Manager Electrical and Corrosion.

