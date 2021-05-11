From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The minority caucus in the House of Representatives, yesterday, said it is alarmed by the alleged non-remittance of over N165 billion operating surplus by top officials of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA).

The PDP, in a statement by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, charged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately commence the probe of suspended managing director of NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman.

“Our Caucus holds that the mere suspension of the Managing Director of the NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, and the resort to an administrative panel of enquiry, even after the report by the Supervising Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, exposed an unremited and possibly diverted operating surplus of N165 billion, amounts to romancing and perfuming corruption by the APC-led Federal Government.”

The caucus accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government of crippling the country’s economy which has brought untold hardship on Nigerians.

“It is a shame that a party that came to power with the promise of fighting corruption, build the economy, and fight insecurity has ended up destroying whatever gains that were made before it came to power,” the opposition lawmakers stated.