By Lawrence Enyoghasu

The Minister of Transportations, Rotimi Amaechi has said that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has a gross shortfall of N165,320,962,697 from 2016 to 2020 operating surplus remitted to the Consolidated Revenue Fund account (CRF).

The Minister stated this in a press a statement made available to Saturday Sun 24hours after the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Bala Usman, was sacked, adding that the account should be audited.

“It has been observed that the records submitted by the Budget Office of the Federation that the yearly remittances of operating surpluses by NPA from 2016 to 2020 has been far short of the amount for actual remittance.

“NPA should be investigated for the period 2016 to 2020 to ascertain the true financial position and the outstanding unremitted balance of N165,320,962,697,” he stated.

He prayed that the report should she audited for a shortfall of remitted public funds.