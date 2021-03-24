By Steve Agbota

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced two weeks suspension of export receipts at Lagos seaports and all satellite truck parks, with effect from Monday, March 22, 2021.

In a press statement signed by the Assistant General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications Division, Mr. Ibrahim Nasiru, the Authority said the development was part of efforts to improve access into the Lagos Ports Complex and the Tin Can Island Port.

According to the Authority, “this development is necessitated by the need for consultations with export cargo stakeholders, and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) on the harmonization of procedures required of owners of this category of cargo.”

NPA, however, informed stakeholders that the suspension does not affect export refrigerated cargoes and trucks whose operators have secured call-up tickets as at Friday March 19, 2021.

It hinted that all other segments of port users are enjoined to continue carrying on their businesses by using the designated truck parks and booking for access into the ports on the Eto platform.

However, the NPA, has commended port stakeholders for their support towards the success of the Electronic Truck call-up system (Eto) since its introduction three weeks ago even as it sought continued support to end truck congestion on access roads into the ports and improve service delivery.