The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Thursday said that its tariffs in the ports were not the highest in West Africa, contrary to speculations.

Mr Jatto Adams, General Manager, NPA Corporate and Strategic Communications, made the claim in a statement in Lagos.

“NPA hereby states that it does not charge the highest tariffs along the West African coast.

“In May 2019, Messers Crown Agents, commissioned by the authority with the support of UK Aid, produced the result of an assessment which revealed that it is cheaper to berth general and container vessels in Nigerian ports than in Ghana and Togo ports.

“Specifically, it costs $94,567.63 VAT inclusive to berth a general cargo vessel with Gross Register Tonnage (GRT) of 26,770, Length Overall (LOA) at 196m and cargo of 14,100 MT in Nigerian ports.

“In Ghana and Togo, they charge $217,879.07 and $120, 357.58 exclusive of VAT for the same types of cargo respectively.

“Similarly, while the authority charges $108,806.90 VAT inclusive on a container vessel with 39,906 GRT, LOA of 261m carrying 172×20” and 139×40” containers, ports in Ghana and Togo charge $117,906.58 and $128,406.94 exclusive of VAT respectively,’’ Jatto said.

He said that apart from towage dues, which were reviewed to cover the cost of providing the service in 2015, NPA tariffs had remained the same since 1993.

The NPA spokesman said that this was also in spite of the erroneous inclusion of stevedoring charges, which was collected by terminal operators as the authority’s component.

He said that costs such as freight rates and terminal handling charges were components outside the purview of the NPA.

“The NPA assures its customers and all port users of its commitment to the ease of doing business policy of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and is working to enhance the competitiveness of all Nigerian ports,’’ Jatto said. (NAN)