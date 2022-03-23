By Steve Agbota

Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello Koko, has reiterated the organisation’s commitment to the elimination of systemic corruption and other criminal practices at the nation’s seaports.

The NPA boss made these remarks when he received members of the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN) led by Soji Apampa, at the Authority’s head-office in Marina, Lagos.

He has equally affirmed the Authority’s position to operate in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) as stipulated in the Nigerian Port Process Manual (NPPM), a project it funded, to enhance operational excellence and service delivery at all Nigerian seaports and terminals.

Koko stated that the NPA Management appreciates the positive being played by the network in partnership with key sister agencies and organisations to create a more friendly environment for doing business in the nation’s maritime industry. He also commended the group for promoting the gains of business integrity and raising awareness on the negative impact of corruption on the country’s image and global rating.

The NPA helmsman expressed delight that the anti-corruption reforms introduced by the Buhari led Federal Government has significantly reduced corrupt and related criminal practices in the Nigerian port and shipping sector.

In words: “the NPA Management under my watch is happy to note that we are doing well in view of the drop in the incidences of corruption to 5 from over 150 cases when this anti-corruption campaign started. We have seen the progress being recorded in all aspect of port operations as well as revenue into government coffers, it shows that sooner than later, the port industry in Nigeria would become the most attractive maritime cluster in the region, going by our market share and capacity.”

The MD opined that having achieved and addressed the bottleneck with sailing and berthing of vessels, attention should now be on the ease of cargo clearance at the port and ways of boosting the global competitiveness of the country’s exports. He elaborated that concerted action is needed in order to make cargo clearance simpler, faster and market friendly.

