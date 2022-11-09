By Steve Agbota

The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Mohammed Bello Koko has reiterated the Authority’s resolve to leverage its relationship with the World Maritime University (WMU) in Malmo, Sweden in driving talent development.

Speaking when he received the President of the World Maritime University, Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry who led the WMU delegation to the NPA Headquarters in Lagos, Bello Koko said, “we have been tapping the knowledge of our employees who are alumni of the World Maritime University in the implementation of our ongoing efforts at deepening efficiency in our operations by getting them to cascade skills and competencies gained to organizational advantage. For instance, the Ballast Water Management Desk we established is headed by an alumnus of the WMU”.

Koko commended the WMU for the support being accorded the Authority under the Western and Central Africa Port Security (WeCAPs) project, which is a crucial part of the University President’s itinerary whilst in the country.

“Our relentless efforts at improving channel security in the Eastern Ports which are achieving results evidenced by growth in cargo throughput at Onne Port and vessel calls in Calabar Port have benefitted from the insights of the WeCAPS team, and our doors remain open to more ideas and partnership that will enable us optimize those strategic national assets,” he added.

Responding, Dr. Cleopatra who incidentally is the first female to occupy the university’s presidency expressed delight at the number of the Authority’s employees who are alumni of the WMU and pledged her institution’s readiness to strengthen cooperation with the Nigerian Ports Authority.