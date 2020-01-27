The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has trained maritime journalists on the need to adopt and use digital mobile and social media tools to enhance their reportage.

Speaking at the the 3-day training program, which is in collaboration with the Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI) with the theme: “Challenges and Opportunities for Maritime News Reportage in an Increasing Digital Mobile and Social Media Environment” held at the, Bonny Camp, Lagos, the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, advised maritime reporters to take advantage of the social media in dissemination of information projecting the maritime sector positively.

The MD who was represented by Head of Graphics and Production Unit of NPA, Mr. Akosile Kayode, acknowledged that the digital mobile and social media has taken centre stage in news dissemination, saying that Nigerian maritime reporters must not be left out.

According to her, the advent of new media has really changed the face of journalism in Nigeria, and there is need for NPA to train maritime journalist on the dynamics of the new media.

In her opening remarks, she said It is a much needed endeavor, at the end of this training, the reporters must have learn and unlearned.

She noted that there has been a robust, existing relationship between NPA and the maritime media, and that this is not the first time NPA was training journalists.

She added: “The corporate and strategic communication department has had a robust relationship with journalists and it has existed for years. The advent of new media has really changed the face of journalism, and I believe we are going to learn more about it here, I cannot remember the last time I read a newspaper because everything is now online, and you can actually get news on your phone.” She emphasised that social media has come to stay and there is nothing anybody can do about it but to accept the new media in town.

In his welcome address, Acting Commandant of NASPRI, Col Abubakar Ankar said that this is the second in the series of training organised by NASPRI and NPA for maritime reporters.