The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says its electronic call-up system for trucks has taken off.

This is contained in the authority’s official Twitter page on Friday.

“The Authority is pleased to announce the commencement of Eto, the Electronic Truck call-up system, designed for the management of truck movement and access to and from the Lagos Ports Complex and the Tin Can Island Ports, Apapa, Lagos.

“All trucks doing business at the ports will be required to park at the approved truck parks until they are called up into the port through the Eto app.

“The Eto app will be responsible for the scheduling, entry and exit of all trucks into the ports with effect from Feb. 27.

“Therefore, all transporters, trucks owners and truck drivers will be required to download the Eto App from Google play store or sign up at https://t.co/fYbOgUQKhD before the commencement date to enable them register accordingly. (NAN)