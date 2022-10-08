From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Members of the adhoc staff of the National Population Commission (NPC) who participated in the recent population trial census in Nasarawa State have appealed to the chairman of the commission to intervene to ensure immediate payment of their allowances.

The NPC nationwide trial census, which took place between July 13 and 30 2022 was conducted by over 4000 field functionaries engaged as adhoc staff.

However, over three months after the exercise which was conducted in Karu Local Government area of the state, some of the adhoc staff who participated in the trial census said they had not been paid their allowances. The adhoc staff who are mostly youths mobilised themselves at different locations in Keffi, Akwanga and Doma Local Government areas, displaying placards pleading with the NPC to pay their allowances.

Speaking with Saturday Sun, Spokesperson for the adhoc staff in Keffi zone Mr John Adigidzi, who said he served as enumerator during the trial census, stated that most of their colleagues were paid immediately after the exercise but wondered why NPC had not paid them since the trial census was over three months ago.

Another enumerator from Akwanga Local Government area, Miss Fatima Abdullahi explained that considering the sacrifices and hardships they faced throughout the trial census, they expected NPC to reciprocate their efforts by paying them their entitlements.

She said: “I had a leg injury during the training for the trial census and I have been in pain since we finished the work. I borrowed money to feed and transport myself throughout the census but NPC has refused to pay my training and field allowances . My creditors are not happy with me.”

Also, a supervisor during the exercise, Mr Yahaya Ayinaka who was seen mobilising his colleagues at the Doma Local Government secretariat called on the National Population Commission NPC to carry out thorough investigations into all financial transactions during the trial census.