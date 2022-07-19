The National Population Commission (NPC) says it is set to start enumeration of

homeless people in Daura Local Government Area of Katsina State on Tuesday night.

The state Director of commission, Alhaji Bala Mairuwa, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Katsina, saying

the enumeration was part of preparations for the trial census in some selected Enumeration Areas (EAs).

He added that “in continuation of the ongoing trial census fieldwork, the NPC wishes to announce that the census night,

which signifies the commencement of persons’ enumeration in selected EAs and local government areas starts on Tuesday

night, July 19, 2022.

“Census night is the night immediately before the first day of enumeration set aside for the enumeration of homeless persons.

“Enumerators are expected to enumerate all homeless persons seen within the selected EAs and LGAs during the census night.

“The decision to enumerate homeless persons at night is based on the fact that homeless persons are usually found in

designated places such as markets, bridges and motor parks where they pass the night rather than day time when they are

likely to be on the move.”

Mairuwa noted that the observance of census night was in accordance with international best practice and to ensure complete

enumeration of the population.

“The census reference period for the trial census will be from zero hour of the first enumeration day, July 20, to midnight of the

last enumeration day, July 24, 2022,” he said.

The director, therefore, urged Daura residents to support and cooperate with the enumerators as they carry out their professional

assignments. (NAN)