Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Acting chairman, National Population Commission, Dr. Eyitayo O Oyetunji has lauded the appointment of Professor Ibrahim Agboola Ganbari as the new Chief of Staff to the President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oyetunji, who is a former student of the new Chief of Staff at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, disclosed this in a signed statement to journalists on Sunday.

He stated that the appointment, coming at this time of economic challenges and social dislocations occasioned by the outbreak of COVID- 19, was a demonstration of the implicit confidence the president reposed in his new Chief of Staff.

He acknowledged that the task ahead in the exercise of the responsibilities of the new office would be challenging, but assured that with Professor Gambari’s huge credentials and accomplished international academic repute, he was sure he would to assist the president in taking Nigeria to a greater height.

He prayed God to guide and support the new chief of staff in his assigned responsibilities, saying that, “ it is my fervent prayers that Almighty God grants you the wisdom, courage and good health to excel in this your latest position of honour.”