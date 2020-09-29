Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Nigerian Population Commission,NPC, has commenced the 10th phase of enumeration area demarcation in Yala local government area of Cross River.

The Commission said it will adopt the ge0-spatial technology to enhance the accuracy of future elections in the country.

The Commissioner representing Cross River State in the Commission, Navy Captain Charles Ogbu (Rtd.), made this known in Calabar during a briefing to mark the commencement of Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in the state

Ogbu said the technology will eliminate paper work, help enumerators work efficiently and data from the field during the exercise will be uploaded into the national server to ensure accuracy.

He said: “This will be done to enable enumerators work effectively and they are using geo-spatial technology that will identify the area, eliminate paper work and reduce errors.

“Every activity that will make the next census a success is being put in place by the commission and the personnel are trained at Akwanga to ensure the success of the forthcoming EAD”, he said.

He said the EAD is a pre-census activity and will, to a very great extent, eliminate errors because it serves as the main driver to ensure accurate data.

According to him, the President graciously approved the completion of the EAD across the country and the commission is working hard to complete the exercise before the official proclamation by the president for the census to commence.

Also speaking, Billy Eteng, the State Director of NPC, said the NPC is deploying technology in its activities to reduce controversies which has trailed past censuses in the country.

“The EAD is the first of its kind because censuses have always been controversial and the NPC is concerned about this that is why it is deploying technology.

“Satellite Imagery (GPS) will also be deployed and this will be the first time the commission will be doing a biometric census during the EAD and this will go a long way in ensuring accurate census.

“The Commission is creating a national framework that will be digitalised and will only need upgrading during future censuses”, he said.

He revealed that the commission has spent three years to plan for the exercise which will end on October 22.