From Fred Itua, Abuja

Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC) Nasir Isa Kwarra on Thursday said the agency has started preparing for the conduct of the 2022 national population census.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja as part of the 2nd pre-test for the next population and housing census, Kwarra said the exercise is a critical part of the census preparatory process which provides the opportunity to test all aspects, ahead of the main exercise.

Already, President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has budgeted N178.09 billion for the national population and housing census in the 2022 budget.

The President is expected to issue a proclamation before the end of 2021 or early next year, to enable the Commission to kick off the exercise on time.

Kwarra said: “In order to effectively enumerate all Nigerians with a reasonable period, it becomes imperative to divide the whole landmass of the country into small units that can easily be covered by a team of enumerators during the enumeration exercise.

“In this pre-test exercise, some selected enumeration areas in four local government areas in all states of the Federation and FCT demarcated between 2014 to 2021.

“The 2nd pre-test exercise will take place in 444 enumeration areas in 148 local government areas across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT that were demarcated during the 7th phase to the last phase of the exercise.

“We would like to caution that the pre-test is not the actual census, but the mirror through which we look at our readiness for the next census. All efforts must be geared towards making it a huge success.”

