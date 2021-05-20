From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Nigerian Population Commission (NPC), yesterday, said it has successfully completed enumeration area demarcation (EAD) in 544 local government areas in the country.

Chairman of the commission, Nasir Kwarra, who revealed this during a working visit to Enugu State, also revealed that the exercise has been concluded in 14 local government areas in Enugu State.

Kwarra, who was speaking during a courtesy visit to the Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, Lawrence Agubuzu, said the remaining three local government areas in the state will soon be completed.

While appreciating the role of traditional rulers in the success of the exercise in the state, he pleaded for more support from other stakeholders to ensure a smooth completion of the exercise. “In spite of being the custodian of the tradition and culture of our people, the traditional rulers have long been recognised by the commission as critical stakeholders for every success we want to achieve in the discharge of our statutory mandate.

“We believe very strongly that we cannot make any headway in the performance of our duties without your blessings, support, collaboration and fatherly guidance.

“It is in realisation of the above fact that I considered it expedient that my maiden visit to Enugu State will not be complete without a visit to you being the chairman of the council of traditional rulers in the state.

“I want to plead with you to extend our gratitude to your fellow lgwe, community leaders and chiefs for their cooperation so far while we request them not to relent until we have finished this national assignment.”