Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The National Peace Committee (NPC) has congratulated the people of Ondo State for the way and manner they conducted themselves during the October 10 governorship election in the state.

This was even as the NPC urged participants in the election to remain calm with the outcome of the election.

Chairman of the NPC and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), in a statement in Abuja, said: “We urge all participants in the election to remain calm with the outcome of the election with respect to the letter and spirit of the Peace Accord that was signed in the State. The newly elected Governor, we pray that you repay the amiable people of Ondo State with all the ingredients of good governance, justice and equity. Once, again, accept our congratulations and may God guide you.”

“On behalf of members of the National Peace Committee (NPC), I wish to congratulate the people of Ondo State for the way and manner they conducted themselves throughout the period of the governorship election, leading up to the announcement of the election results. Through the expression of your exemplary sacrifice, decorum, and courage, you played your part in deepening the culture of peaceful elections in Nigeria.”