From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The National Population Commission (NPC) says the scheduled 2023 national population and housing census is designed to realise the dream of providing the needed demographic data that will facilitate and place Nigeria on the pedestal of sustainable development.

“In line with the United Nations principles and recommendations, the 2023 census will be fully digital and the Commission has deployed technology to conduct the exercise and enhance data quality,” the Katsina State Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC), Bala Almu Banye, said on Thursday in Katsina.

He spoke at a stakeholders’ summit on the proposed population and housing census.

According to him, “I wish to assure Nigerians and our development partners that the commission remains committed to the conduct of a credible and acceptable census that will be transformational and meet international standards.

“In the 2023 census, everyone will be counted in the right way, at the right place and time and for the benefit of all persons resident in Nigeria.”

He explained that the summit will broaden the state-level support base for the successful conduct of the 2023 census as well as create public awareness including its imperatives, methodology and timelines, among other objectives.