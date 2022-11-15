From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The National Population Commission (NPC) has presented a compendium of localities mapped out during the Enumeration Area Demarcation exercise in Enugu State to traditional rulers and local government functionaries ahead of the 2023 census.

The Federal Commissioner representing the state, Chief Emeka Eze, who met with the stakeholders during a workshop in Enugu explained that the compendium of localities contained vital information which will aid in achieving an acceptable census in 2023.

The Commissioner urged the stakeholders to go through the document to ensure that it was free from errors, adding that residents should ensure that they were not left out in the census exercise.

He said: “Today, we presented the compendium of localities of Enugu state to the stakeholders of Enugu. They will take it home, check the spellings and know if there is any misspelling or omission. They will be able to point it out to help us do final confirmation towards the forthcoming national population.

“So, it contains the whole localities in Enugu State including the maps and everything. If there is any missing community, the local government should be able to tell us that the community was not captured in the compendium.

“I therefore implore all participants at this workshop, especially participants from sister agencies, to work with us to achieve an excellent result which we shall be proud of at the end of the workshop,” he said.

Meanwhile, the commission had launched the E-recruitment portal to recruit manpower and adhoc staff for the conduct of the 2023 census.

Ezeh assured the people of Enugu that the bulk of personnel for the census would be drawn from the communities where they are resident to remove the burden of moving personnel across the state.