The National Population Commission (NPC) has called on the traditional rulers in Zamfara to support the ongoing Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) exercise in the state.

The Federal Commissioner for NPC in the state, Alhaji Muhammadu Muttaka-Rini, made the call during a visit to the Emir of Tsafe’s palace on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the EAD Phase 14 exercise of the NPC is taking place in Tsafe and Zurmi Local Government Areas of the state.

Muttaka-Rini described the traditional rulers as the custodians of the people’s customs and heritage.

He said, “We are here to intimate you and seek your support in the ongoing exercise taking place in Tsafe and Zurmi Local Government Areas.

“The enumeration and demarcation is an exercise that is always carried out by the NPC ahead of any population census.”

According to him, the visit is to sensitise stakeholders on the importance of the exercise.

He said that the advantages of EAD is not limited to population census only. In fact, “We are partnering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the exercise.

“Therefore, the data that will be generated from this exercise may be connected to various vital statistics for national development.

“I am, therefore, using this medium to call on the residents of the state to take the exercise with all seriousness considering its importance for future development.”

The Emir of Tsafe, Alhaji Muhammadu Bawa, commended the management of the NPC for the visit.

“We are aware of the ongoing EAD which is necessary for the population census.

“We are going to set up a committee comprising traditional and religious leaders and other stakeholders in the emirate to support the exercise.”

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Tsafe Local Government Area, Aminu Mudi, commended the NPC’s delegation for the visit.

He assured them of the council’s commitment to the exercise. (NAN)