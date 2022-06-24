The National Productivity Centre (NPC) has inaugurated a 12-man Productivity Committee aimed at bringing its objectives closer to the people of Sokoto state.

Dr Kashim Akor, the NPC Director-General, who inaugurated the committee on Thursday in Sokoto said the gesture was part of the centre’s mandate to accelerate socio-economic growth and development in the country.

Akor urged the state government to sustain its assistance to the Sokoto state office to bolster its productivity drive in the state.

“We are soliciting for the state government’s sustained support and cooperation to demonstrate the link between increase productivity and better service delivery at the grassroots.

“To accept our programmes and proposal that will affect changes in the attitude to work of every worker for the purpose of increased productivity in the state.

“The government should also take necessary steps to make National Productivity Day (NPD), celebration an annual event in Sokoto state as it is done at National level,” he urged.

Akor further said that his visit to the state was a manifestation of NPC’s desire to extend the frontiers of its productivity campaigns to the nook and cranny of the country.

He said: “The NPC is a federal research parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment that has 14 states offices in the country, including Sokoto, which covers Kebbi, Zamfara and Katsina states.”

In his remarks, the Sokoto state Head of Service, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad, lauded NPC for establishing its zonal office in Sokoto.

Muhammad tasked the committee members to be more committed to the fulfillment of the centre’s core mandate of stimulating productivity consciousness at the grassroots level.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee is to be chaired by Ahmed Bello, from the state’s Ministry of Establishment and Pension Matters with Hamza Garba, from Nigeria Labour Congress, as Vice Chairman.

Also in the committee include Mr Victor Azeta from NPC to serve as Secretary and Aliyu Zakari from Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to be the Financial Secretary, among others. (NAN)