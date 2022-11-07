From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The National Population Commission (NPC), says it would employ about 1.5million adhoc staff for the 2023 population and housing census taking place through out the whole country next year.

The Federal Commissioner of the National Population Census (NPC) in Abia State, Chief Johnny Nwabuisi who disclosed this in Umuahia on Monday during a press briefing on the commencement of online recruitment of adhoc staff for the exercise, assured that the 2023 population census data in the country would be accurate. Chief Nwabuisi said in order to ensure the exercise would be thorough, adhoc staff expected to be engaged for the exercise that would be technically driven, would be ICT (Information and Communications Technology) compliant. Nwabuisi announced that the e-registration portal of the commission in the state has opened for prospective adhoc staff to submit their application, stressing that the essence of the online registration process was to ensure equity, fairness, promote competence and to eliminate any form of corruption in the adhoc staff recruitment.

The NPC Commissioner who stated that the population census data capturing process would be electronically done, said that the commission adopted the process to check against falsification, corruption or any form of data manipulation as there won’t be any form of paper work during the exercise.

On the fears that the process would clash with the 2023 general elections in the country, Nwabuisi said that the 2023 census would be holding in April next year.

Speaking on a possible population census apathy as witnessed in 2006 in the state following the warning by the leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of a Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), the NPC Commissioner while calling on Abians to ensure that they were counted, said the census was in the interest of all including the pro-biafra groups.