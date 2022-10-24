Alhaji Nasir Kwarra, the Executive Chairman, National Population Commission (NPC), says compilation for a compendium of localities will be presented to local government area stakeholders in the states for quality and reliable census.

Kwarra said this on Monday while declaring a workshop open for presentation of the compendium for localities in Ado, Nasarawa State.

The chairman said that the objective of the National Compendium of Localities Workshop was to compile all the localities demarcated during

the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD).

He further explained that it was on local government area basis, showing the coverage and location on interactive maps.

He added that “the soft copy of the locality list will also be given to local government chairmen.

“The Compendium of Locality in Census taking is a tool for census data dissemination, as well as for national planning and development.

“The 2023 Population and Housing Census results will be released up to the lowest level of the census entities which could be as small as a camp,” he said.

Kwarra explained that the EAD exercise collected data on all localities including fishing camps, hamlets, mining camps, ranches, farms, market towns, among others.

According to him, villages, towns, cities and many other population clusters meet the criteria specified above.

The NPC boss said that the compendium of localities would be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari before the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

He commended the Cartography Department of the NPC for efforts to deliver more data from the Enumeration Area Demarcation.

Mr Chiso Dattijo, the Chairman, Cartography Committee and Federal Commissioner, Sokoto, thanked the chairman for his support.

Dattijo assured the chairman of the committee’s flawless compilation of data for quality compendium of localities necessary for credible census.

Mrs Geraldine Arukwe, the Director, Cartography Department, expressed the readiness of the department to accurate and well based localities

compendium with verifiable local stratification.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Compendium for Localities is a document with verifiable and accurate data on localities

collected during the EAD for a successful census. (NAN)