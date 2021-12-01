From Gyang Bere, Jos

The National Population Commission (NPC) Federal Commissioner, Plateau State, Cecilia A Dapoet said the commission is ready to commence the second phase pre-test of the 2022 National Census in Jos North, Kanke, Kanam And Riyom Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

Dapoet disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing Journalists in Jos and expressed confidence that the next census exercise will be credible, reliable and acceptable based on the methods, instruments, quality of personnel and commitment that has been put in place.

Represented by Director National Population Commission, Plateau State, Pam Dung, Dapoet noted that the Commission is test running the effectiveness of the tools, maps and strategies to be deployed for the 2022 census.

“We are test running the tools, maps, questions and strategies to be used during the final enumeration process for us not to jeopardise the efforts of the government.”

He explained that the first pre-test was conducted successfully in Jos South and Mikang local government area between June 6th and 13th 2021.

Dapoet said Jos North, Kanam, Kanke and Riyom local government areas of Plateau State have been selected for the second phase of the pre-test which will kick off between December 3rd and 10th 2021.

“However, 148 Local government areas will be visited in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT for the pre-test exercise to improve on the readiness and to have a very good census exercise.”

“A successful pre-test will help in the process and strategizing as it gives opportunity to evaluate and where necessary correct or realign the steps or processes for executive of the census exercise.”

He appealed to members of the public, particularly those in the affected enumeration areas to give in their personal and maximum cooperation and support for a hitch-free and complete enumeration exercise to be carried in their communities.

“We are confident that the next census exercise will be credible, reliable and acceptable based on the methods, instruments, quality of personnel and commitment put into it.”

He stressed that census pre-test gives assess to the clarity of concepts, instructions, contents of census instruments, adequate techniques adopted for advocacy as well as information, education and communication for the census.

