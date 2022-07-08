From Gyang Bere, Jos

The National Population Commission, (NPC) have trained 104 enumerators to conduct the trial consensus exercise in 9 Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

The Commissioner National Population Commission, Mrs Cecilia A. Dapoet, who addressed a press conference in Jos on Friday said today marks the end of twelve-days training workshop organized for functionaries(enumerators and supervisors) of trial census.

She explained that the recruitment of quality manpower and training are key in achieving success in of project as long as other factors have been provided.

She noted that that enumeration areas includes, Mangun in Mangu, Daffo in Bokkos, Jengre in Bassa, Gindin Akwati in Barkin Ladi, Chip in Pankshin, Njak in Namu, Qua’an-Pan, Jarawan Kogi in Jos East, Shendam in Shendam and Pilgani in Langtang North LGA respectively.

According to her, “Trial census is one of the major pre-censual activities that determines the success or otherwise of a census exercise. It is a mini-census conducted in selected enumeration areas to test the machinery and procedures for carrying out enumeration, the result of which is to ascertain the capacity and readiness of the commission to conduct the census exercise on a full national scale in 2023.”

She said all necessary measures have been put in place by the commission to ensure the smooth conduct of the exercise nationwide.

“The commission has developed new technologies and introduced new innovations to the process of census taking in the country such as the use of census personal assisted device (PAD) and CS pro.

“This presents us with enormous advantages in terms of digital data collection, faster pace of enumeration, real time transmission of data, prompt compilation, evaluation, analysis and publication of data as well as early dissemination to end users and the public.

“The trial census exercise will be carried out in 7,718 enumeration areas in 285 LGAs across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 13,461 enumerators will be engaged nationwide. Coming down to Plateau State we have trained a total of 104 functionaries who shall be assigned to 46 enumeration areas in 9 LGAs for the exercise.”

She also revealed that the enumerators will embark on building numbering and household listing as from 11th to 19th July, 2022, as enumeration of persons will commence from 20th to 24th July, 2022, while mop up of enumeration areas will be done between 25th and 30th July 2023 respectively.

Soliciting for the support and corporations of the selected communities towards enumerators, the Honourable Federal Commissioner assured that the commission is committed to the success of the 2023 census.