The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Hon Nasir Isa Kwarra, has reiterated the commitment of the commission towards conducting an accurate, reliable and acceptable census that will drive the country towards sustainable national development in 2023.

Kwarra disclosed this on Thursday in Jos during the state-level workshop on the compendium of localities for the 2023 population and housing census, held at the old Government House Jos, Plateau State.

Represented by the Honourable Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission, Mrs Cecelia Dapoet, Kwarra explained that the commission has generated a lot of data sets that will be useful for National development.

“I wish to use this opportunity to assure Nigerians that the commission is irrevocably committed to positively rewriting the history of censuses in Nigeria and delivering to this great nation accurate, reliable and acceptable census that will be purposefully relevant in the drive towards sustainable national development.

“Preparations for the 2023 population and Housing Census are on course and the commission is confident that the prospect for an accurate and reliable census appears brighter than ever.

“I wish to appeal to Nigerians to join the commission on the bid to give our dear country, reliable demographic data through the forthcoming 2023 census,” he stated.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Hon Sylvanus Tapgun underscored the imperatives of the census for national planning and urged Nigerians to know that the exercise is apolitical.

He noted that any nation that does not know its population will not be able to plan its budget to provide essential amenities to it citizens such as schools, hospitals, good road network among others which inform the importance of the 2023 population and housing census.

Tapgun explained that developed nations of the world have knowledge of their population which has guided them in national planning and said every support must be given to the Commission to have a seamless exercise.

The State Director NPC, Deme Pam said the commission has put it her best to ensure a successful digital census is carried out to give Nigerians more confidence in its national planning.

He appreciated the stakeholders for their relentless support since the exercise commenced, saying the commission couldn’t have succeeded without their support and input.

The Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) and Chairman Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State, Hon Alex Naantuam, said proper planning has been lacking over the years due to inaccurate data.

He noted that Local Governments remained the most beneficiaries of the exercise in the country because that is where the bulk of the people are domiciled.

Naantuam said local government chairmen will partner with the commission in the provision of security, logistics and mobilise citizens to participate in the census.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), National Orientation Agency (NOA) and traditional rulers were equally represented at the event as critical partners towards conducting an acceptable census.

Locality lists for Plateau State were presented digitally by the Geographic Information System (GIS) team lead, Teni Abdulsalam, after which the commission officially handed over Local Government locality lists to the respective local government chairmen.