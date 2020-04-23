Ben Dunno, Warri

As part of its contributions to alleviate the burdens of its host communities, especially at this period of Covid 19 lockdown, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC/NDW OML 34 JV) has donated food items worth over N25million to ameliorate hunger in 33 Delta communities.

This gesture which was also part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) to host communities was to complement the joint efforts of both the federal and state governments in reducing the hardship that had come with the sacrifice of the lockdown order to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Addressing newsmen during the presentation at Otujeremi in Ughelli South Local Government Area, the Manager, Government, Community Relations and Security, Mr. Sheidu Aiguedo, said the gesture covers all communities in Udu, Ughelli North and South, in addition to four communities in Warri South council. Aiguedo who represented the Chief Operating Officer of the NPDC/NDW OML34 AMT, Chief Edirin Abamwa, said this was time to show love to one another.