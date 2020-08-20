Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, yesterday, announced that Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) a subsidiary of NNPC was eyeing a daily production of 500,000 barrel of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to boost domestic consumption. He disclosed this while inspecting the Oredo Integrated Gas Handling Facility in Ologbo, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State. Kyari said the plant which will be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari on October 31, will curb importation of gas into the country.

“Around one year ago, NPDC was producing about 136,000 barrels per day, today we are producing 260,000 barrels per day. Our target is to take this company to production level of 500, 000 barrels per day.

“We have lined up projects and activities. Today we have the highest number of rings running in this country. Five rings running at the same time, this will ultimately lead to producing that 500,000 target”, the GMD assured. He said NPDC is a company owned 100 percent by Nigeria and would deliver to become number one upstream company in this country.

Kyari further disclosed that NNPC is trying to contain importation of LPG, noting that Nigeria is blessed with gas resource and can’t be importing LPG when it has all resources.

“Today we are making about 5 billion scuffs of gas into the entire domestic market which includes the NLNG supply of about 3.5 billion, the balance of 1.5 billion or a little more than that come to the domestic market. That is shared between power and industries”, he explained.

According the NNPC GMD, with the support and alignment of all the stakeholders, particularly the support the management is getting from President Muhammadu Buhari, NNPC will deliver NPDC as the number one upstream company in the country. He said one of the major critical challenges the company is facing is that of infrastructure, saying that they are already building infrastructure that will be owned by NPDC.

Earlier, NPDC Managing Director, Mansur Sambo, assured that with the completion of the project in the country, gas shortages will now be a thing of the past.