The Nigerian Petroleum Development Corporation (NPDC), in conjunction with its partner, Natural Oil field Service Limited (NOSL), a subsidiary of Sterling oil, donated items worth millions of naira to their host communities in Eastern Obolo to felicitate with them for Christmas/new year celebration.

The group donated to the communities no fewer than 600 bags of rice (50kg), 66cartons of noddles , 66 bags of salt (1kg), 66 cans of groundnut cooking oil (5kg) and some cartons of wine and other items.

Mr Hope Etetor, an Engineer who is also the son of the paramount ruler of Eastern Obolo Local Government who represented Dr Charles Mboung – leader of the Local Government Committee on Oil and Gas in the presence of other committee members.

The other committee members who were available at the administrative headquarters of the company in Eket include Mr Uro Bills, and Mr Loveday Ekuyok.

The NPDC team was represented by Mr Olutope Bello while Group Capt Ettete Ekpo (rtd) led a team of other representatives of NOSL.

The representatives include: Mr Eugene Unwana, Mr Ubong Eti and Mrs Emem Thomas . During the presentation, about 33 communities from Eastern Obolo benefitted from this Christmas gift. Some of the communities are Akpabom, Elekpon, Atabrikang, Okoroete. In a brief chat after the presentation, Mr Bills and Loveday were unanimous in expressing their appreciation to the company for this robust gesture, especially in spite of the current economic situation in the country.



They also agreed that despite the harsh economic situation in the country, the company went ahead to perform better than what they had previously presented to the communities by adding other food items aside from rice given last year.

They urged the company to continue to reach out to the communities, continuously improve their interface and engagement with them to ensure a conducive environment for their operations. In a brief chat with the Base Manager, Mr Fabian Ebri in his office, he said, in addition to the items donated to the Eastern Obolo communities , neighbouring communities, military and other Governmental Agencies were given another 1,200 bags of rice, 600 (50kg) and 600 (25kg) as the company considers them as important stakeholders in its operations. He emphasized the company readiness to constantly reach out to all involved in making company operation smooth and peaceful. He appealed to all to continue in this gesture of peaceful co existence for mutual benefits. Group Capt Ekpo (rtd), leader of the NOSL team, in a chat after the presentation assured all that the company as always, would continue to give a deserved attention to the welfare of host communities and all stakeholders in all ways possible.