Zika Bobby

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc and its joint venture partners, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and subsidiary, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) Limited, have made additional donations to Edo, Delta and Imo governments in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Edo and Delta got 25 hospital beds and a transport ventilator each, while Imo State, received 25 hospital beds, sanitary buckets, 300 pieces of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, infrared thermometers, 300 pieces N95 face mask, gloves, organic soap, and a transport ventilator, among others.

This is in addition to the motorised sprayers, knapsack sprayers, protective goggles, hand sanitizers, face masks, temperature guns, chemical gloves, and personal protective equipment, among others, donated earlier to the three states in April.

Presenting the medical equipment on behalf of the company to the Edo and Delta state governments, the western assets base manager, Emmanuel Otokhine, said, as the states have provided the enabling environment for Seplat’s operations, it behooves the company to also support them with whatever it could, especially now that the globe is battling with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, who received the items on behalf of the state government at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Benin.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, represented by Dr. Austin Obidi (Chairman, Delta State Hospitals Management Board, and Team Lead, Donations Pillar, Delta State COVID-19 Response), received the items on behalf of the state government, while

Emeka Onyeagba, the Eastern Assets Base Manager at SEPLAT, made the presentation to Imo Deputy governor, Professor Placid Njoku on behalf of the company.