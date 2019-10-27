Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, said yesterday that his administration is ready to partner professionals, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), research institutions and entrepreneurs to improve the life chances of children through the application of science, technology, and innovation. He stated this on the occasion of the NPDC/Seplat Pearls Quiz Competition/Prize Giving Ceremony held in Benin City. He disclosed that the state is making the right investments in children because it believes that the state has a future only when they (the children) have a future, stressing that, that is why it launched the Edo-BEST initiative.

Represented by the Commissioner of Education, Mr. Jimoh Ijegbai, Obaseki said the Edo-BEST initiative is yielding results and that the changes are happening within the existing system and are spearheaded by the existing teachers. He said rather than sacking teachers, the state is up-skilling them and rather than punishing students, the state is encouraging them to learn, adding that the results have been so dramatic.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, Mr. Austin Avuru, represented by Chima Njoku, General Manager, Western Assets, (Seplat), said NPDC Seplat JV Pearls Quiz is an annual competition open to all secondary schools in Delta and Edo States and the objective is to improve the academic standards in both states which are their hosts.