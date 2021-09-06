Speaking in Benin during the Flag off ceremony of the 2nd edition of the NPDC/Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme, STEM 2021, Director, External Affairs and Sustainability, Seplat, Dr. Chioma Nwachukwu, said education had gone beyond just sitting in the classrooms and given concept, thus, the need for teachers to be equipped with the modern techniques of teaching to enhance their performances in the classrooms.

Represented by Mrs Esther Icha, Manager, Corporate Social Responsibility, Seplat, Nwachukwu said the training was designed to empower teachers in a way to enable them get access to the Seplat Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) app.