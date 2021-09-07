From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The NPDC/Seplat Petroleum Development Company Joint Ventures have trained 200 teachers and six Chief Inspectors of Education (CIEs) in Edo and Delta states in an effort to improve the standard of teaching and learning.

Speaking in Benin during the flag-off ceremony of the second edition of the NPDC/Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEM) 2021, Director, External Affairs and Sustainability for Seplat, Dr. Chioma Nwachukwu, said there was need for teachers to be equipped with modern techniques of teaching to enhance their performances in the classrooms.

Represented by Mrs Esther Icha, manager, corporate social responsibility for Seplat, Nwachukwu said the training was designed to empower teachers in a way that enables them get access to the Seplat Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) App.

She urged beneficiaries to make judicious use of what they have are taught and be good ambassadors of Seplat.

Chief Inspector of Education, Mrs. EJoma Emiliana, a beneficiary from Oshimili South, Delta State, described the training as an ocean of opportunity for her, while Godfrey Edobholo from Federal Science and Technical College, Uromi, Edo State, said the Seplat empowerment programme would assist secure the future of children of the state.

Commending the organisation’s efforts in the educational sector, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Edo State, Mrs. Stella Imasuen, represented by Mrs. Ojekhoa Kushe, executive director, Science Vocational and Technical Education, said the Seplat’s mandate was in line with the Edo government’s vision for education in the state.

Imasuen said Edo State government would always create the enabling environment for all the organisation’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to thrive.

