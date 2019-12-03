Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has said efforts are ongoing to reduce the use of lethal weapons to situations that are extremely unavoidable.

The use of electro-muscular disruption technology, which is commonly known as teaser or stun guns, according to him, is being considered to reduce cases of misuse of firearms, accidental discharges and extrajudicial killings.

Adamu made the disclosure in the lecture with the theme: ‘Security and Protection of System: The Challenge of Policing in Nigeria,’ which he delivered at the 2019 Town Talk Lecture, organised by the University of Ibadan Alumni Association, UI chapter, held in the institution on Tuesday.

The IGP, who was represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of Research and Training, Mr. Peter Ogunyanwo, noted the efforts would help in enhancing community policing and police-public partnership.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 11, comprising Oyo, Osun and Ondo States, Adeleye Oyebade; and Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Shina Olukolu, were also in attendance.

He listed challenges of policing in Nigeria to include inadequate or poor funding due to endemic and systemic corruption, manpower shortage, inferior Fire power, inadequate technology, lack of public trust, training and retraining deficiency, poor condition of service, unnecessary political interference, unhealthy rivalry among sister agencies.

“Regardless the daunting challenges facing policing in Nigeria, I can assure you that we are on the right path towards surmounting them with the right leadership provided by the current Inspector-General of Police and with the solid support from President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

Adamu, stated that the presidential approval of yearly recruitment of 10,000 police officers for five consecutive years, if religiously followed through, would help in bridging the manpower gap.

“Though we still have a long way to go, it is at least, gratifying that we are on the right path towards addressing the challenges of policing in Nigeria. It is in this note that I want to solicit the support of all Nigerians for the Nigeria Police Force in the onerous task of discharging its internal security mandate

“While we all clamour that government at all levels provide us with security and also see to our well-being, we must not shy away or ignore our own responsibility as citizens by paying our taxes to enable adequate funding of the Police Force as well as provision of social amenities.

“We must accept and believe that our nation can only be secured, safe and prosperous if security is taken as the business of everybody. Criminals are neither from the Jupiter nor Heaven, but within and among us. Therefore, as good citizens, let us discreetly provide from time to time, the needed information to apprehend them for our society to remain peaceful and prosperous.”

Ogunyanwo, who also addressed officers and men of Oyo State Police Command at Eleyele Ibadan on behalf of the IGP after the lecture, charged them on moral reorientation, enjoining them to discharge their duties with the fear of God, rule of law, respect, dignity in line with the belief of the IGP on quality service delivery in partnership with the public.