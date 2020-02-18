The People’s Elephant, Enyimba, welcomed Abia Warriors to their home ground for the NPFL Match day 20 game only for the match to be shifted after a severe clash involving both teams’ fans few minutes after the kickoff.

The game, which was rescheduled for yesterday kicked off as early as 10am at Umuahia with security measures in place to avoid a repeat of the incident, which saw chairman of Enyimba, Felix Anyansi, hospitalised.

Cyril Olisema dazzled in the 4-1 win for Enyimba with two sumptuous assists as Anayo Iwuala got his first goal for the club with a Dimgba orchestrated pass to Cyril, who provided a no-look pass for Iwuala who had to sprint beyond a marker before finishing home.