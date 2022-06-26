By Bolaji Okunola

Rivers United has officially been tagged champion of the ongoing 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League season following Plateau United 1-2 away loss to Akwa United.

The Pride of Rivers as they are fondly called, are comfortably leading the log with 71 points while second placed team, Plateau United settles for 61 points.

With a game to spare and 11 points difference, the table topper will be lifting the coveted trophy in a yet to be announced date.

Enroute to Plateau United loss, David Onovo ten minutes strike destabilised the visitors. Hope came alive with Avila Jesse Jidima 53 minutes equaliser before Leo Ezekiel stoppage time goal inspired Rivers United to its first ever league tittle.

Meanwhile, Rivers United will continue the league with a dead robber game away to Nasarawa United before clashing against Kano Pillars, 3SC and Gome United.