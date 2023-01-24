From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has issued a warning statement to the management of the Nasarawa United football team over the recent poor league performance of the Nasarawa United team in the ongoing abridged 2022-2023 Nigeria professional football league season.

This is even as the Sports Ministry issued a three-match ultimatum to the management and technical crew of the club.

issuing the statement on Monday in a briefing with reporters was the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Lucky Isaac Yargwa during an emergency meeting with the management of the united team at the conference hall of the ministry, Lafia, Nasarawa state capital.

Daily Sun reports that the solid miners had lost three of their opening matches after playing Eyimba, Wiki Tourist and Akwa United in their Group ‘A’ 2022/23 Abridged League, Nigeria Professional Football League.

The commissioner expressed disappointment with the team stressing that the state government and all the supporters of the solid miners are not happy with the situation even though there is still hope to overcome the situation.

He further said the ministry has been following the activities of the club this season, noting that neither the government nor the state is happy with the results and present position on the league table which seems strange to supporters.

“Going by the results from our pre-season, we believed we have enough quality in the squad and Technical-know-how to finish among the top three from our group.

“But from recent outings in the league where we have lost all three games so far played, there is the urgency to do the needful before it becomes too late.

“The Governor and number one financier of the Club, His Excellency, Engr Abdullahi Sule, is not happy with the performance of the team this season and he didn’t hide his feelings as he vented his displeasure shortly after the loss to Akwa United on Sunday.

“Also, the entire State and supporters of the club are not happy with the way things are going with the club in a difficult and unassuming abridged league format like we are playing now.

“Absorbed, we may be playing our home games away from home due to the repair works on our stadium. But we had done well in such conditions in the past.

“It is never our desire to host our home games on a foreign venue. The government has played its part in the renovation of the stadium, especially in the aspect of laying the artificial grass, and the contractor handling the project has already brought the materials to Lafia.

“Hopefully, the new grass will be laid on the field and the facility will be ready for use in one or two weeks’ time to allow our teams to play their home games in Lafia.

“We are placing the management and coaching staff of the club on a three-match requisition, beginning from the club’s next match away to Gombe United FC, on Sunday, 29th January.

“The other two matches are against Plateau United on Wednesday, 1st February, at home, and Shooting Stars on Sunday, 5th February 2023, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“We hope that this prompt measure by the Government will help to return our team to their glorious status in the league this campaign, failure of which may leave the Government with the option of taking further drastic measures.

“This is the practice, the world over, and not a witch-hunt. It’s to set the records straight and get a reward for the government’s huge investment in the team and reward the support of the teaming supporters”, the Commissioner stressed.

Responding, club chairman Mr Isaac Danladi appreciated the ministry for the opportunity to rub mind and urged the government and people of Nasarawa State to keep the faith while noting that they have every cause to be worried about the performance because the number one financier who is the governor Abdullahi Sule had provided all the logistics in terms of finances, moral and other supports.

“Particularly also that we as a club adequately prepared for the current campaign, but unfortunately, we started on the wrong foot.

“However, we believe and want to assure the governor and all the teaming supporters of Nasarawa United FC that we are equally worried, and all hands must be on deck to bring back the club to winning ways.

“Success isn’t achieved by not falling down, but getting up each time you fall down.

“Yes, we are down, but we are assuring everyone that we are going to come up again and go back to our winning ways.

“We have discussed with the technical crew and some of those problems are not problems we have to come on air and begin to say them because we will be disclosing our weaknesses to the public or even to our opponents.

“We have kept everything close to our hearts, and working silently and surely the club will maintain its glory in the top flight and will not be relegated.”