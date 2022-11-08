Maiden formal meeting of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Interim Management Committee (IMC) and the 20 participating clubs has been scheduled for Monday, November 14 in Abuja.

In a notice of the meeting sent to the clubs and signed by Davidson Owumi, the Head of Operations (HoO), the clubs were informed that the meeting will hold from 6pm at the Sandralia Hotel.

Though no agenda was listed in the notice of invitation, it is believed the IMC will seek to meet one-on-one with the clubs who are the first line stakeholders in NPFL.

Other possible talking points include the ongoing Club Licensing for the 2022/23 season, development ideas of the IMC and contributions from the clubs as well as a date for the commencement of the season, the format and calendar.