EMMA JEMEGAH

High flying FC Ifeanyiuba of Nnewi was brought down to earth in the matchday 6 by rivals, Abia Warriors to inflict their first defeat on them, right in front of their fans in Nnewi.

The home team, however, courted trouble as they drew the first blood in just three minute of play, when Emmanuel Ugwuka sent the fans in ecstasy, but the visitors endured until the dying minutes of the first half before Samson Obi leveled scores in added time.

On resumption of the second half, Shedrack Asiegbu netted the second goal for Abia Warriors in the 59th minute and all efforts by the Anambra Warriors to stalemate the match proved abortive.

In Uyo, embattled coach Everton of Akwa United finally won his first match in charge of the Udom Boys with a 3-0 victory over Go Round of Omuku.

Akwa United’s goals were shared by Christopher Lolo in the 47th minute, Ndifreke Effiong in the 53rd minute and Ubong Friday in the 70th minute.

Kano Pillars also returned to winning ways with a 3-0 dispatch of Nasarawa United in Kano, with a brace from Adamu Hassan in the 20th and 34th minutes, before Chinedu Sunday put the icing in the 26th minute to give the former champions their second victory since the start of the season.

In other matches also decided yesterday, Enyimba International of Aba defeated Rivers United 2-0 in Aba, just as Sunshine Stars had the better of Remo Stars 2-1 in Akure.

Niger Tornadoes winless run continued as Katsina United hammered them 3-1, while El-Kanemi Warriors beat rivals, Yobe Stars 2-1 in Maiduguri. Heartland managed a 3-2 win over new boys Kada City, while the match between Gombe United and Plateau United ended goalless.