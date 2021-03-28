(NAN)

Kennedy Boboye, Coach of Akwa United Football club of Uyo, says his team will consolidate on its impressive home form in the ongoing 2020/2021 NPFL league.

Boboye, who stated this in a pre-match interview on Saturday in Uyo, said his boys would not be complacent, stressing that victory on Sunday was non-negotiable.

With six victories and two draws in eight home matches, the club will on Sunday host Lobi Stars in a Match-day 18 fixture at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Boboye said the team would be relying on its brilliant home form as they chase their 9th victory of the season against Lobi Stars who have lost in all their visits to Uyo.

“I’m really impressed with the way we are playing at the moment and the progress we are making as a team.

“We are taking it one game at a time and Sunday is another good opportunity for us to further advance our cause,” he said.

According to him, Lobi Stars are a good side but on Sunday, Lobi Stars have to go all out for the maximum points.

“I have told my players that they must give 100 per cent to ensure we achieve our primary aim.

“My players have shown lots of commitment and determination both in trainings and matches.

“I really like the level of competition in the team among the players because everyone wants to play.

“I am so confident that whoever is selected to represent Akwa United will give his best to the team,” Boboye said.

He said that the club was one of the highest scoring sides in the league, having scored 19 and conceded 10 goals in 16 matches.

“They have netted 12 times at home and conceded two goals,“ he said.

Boboye said victory on Sunday would propel the Promise Keepers further up the table as they continue to progress in the league.

The club sit 4th on the log with 29 points from 16 games.