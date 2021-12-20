By EMMA JEMEGAH & AKANIMO KUFRE

Defending champions, Akwa United continues from where they stopped last season as they jumped to joint top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table with Kwara United, after both teams won 3-0 opening day against their respective opponents, Kano Pillars and Dakkada, in Uyo and Ilorin.

In a week that produced two away wins, two draws and 23 goals, saw Akwa United displaced Remo Stars who had earlier occupied the top spot after the win against hosts, MFM at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Onikan on Friday.

After late first half goal by Ezekiel Bassey, Akwa United continued their dominance in the second half with 52nd minute goal from newly signed striker, Stephen Chukwude from Wikki Tourist. Akwa new captain, Ubong Friday, gave the fans a resounding jubilation when he converted a 93rd minutes chance to increase Akwa tally to 3-0.